2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Emily Sisson

Sission will hit the streets Sunday

By Kim Jao

Elite Marathoner Emily Sisson broke the record for American female marathoners at the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. This year, she’s set to break her own record.

Country: U.S.A.

Standout Race: 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Sisson finished in second place to Ruth Chepngetich at least year’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon with an official time of 2:18:29. Her run broke Keira D’Amato’s 16-year record.

More Information:

Sisson entered the 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials favored to win but dropped out after mile 22. That didn’t stop her from breaking records at the 2022 Chicago Marathon. She also made her Olympic debut in the 10,000 meter at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, finishing in 10th place.

Sisson’s race ritual is that she will never do anything new on race day.

"I don't like doing anything new on race day," Sisson said. "So I won't eat a meal that I haven't eaten before or I won't try a pair of shoes I've never worn or something like that."

