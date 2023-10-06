2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Connor Mantz

Collegiate and U.S. champion distance runner Conner Mantz will run the Chicago Marathon for his second year in a row as the sixth-fastest American marathoner ever.

Country: U.S.A.

Standout Race: 2022 Chicago Marathon

Mantz made his marathon debut at the 2022 Chicago Marathon, placing seventh and breaking records as the fastest debut marathon by an American-born runner when he finished in 2:08:26.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

More Information:

Mantz placed first in the 2022 USA Track & Field Championships 20K race and second in the 8K race. In 2021, he placed first in the USA Half Marathon Championships.

As a collegiate runner at Brigham Young University, Mantz placed first twice in the NCAA Cross Country Championship and thee times in the West Coast Conference Cross Country Championship.