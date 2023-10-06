Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Bank of America Chicago

2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Connor Mantz

Mantz will hit the streets Sunday

By Kim Jao

Collegiate and U.S. champion distance runner Conner Mantz will run the Chicago Marathon for his second year in a row as the sixth-fastest American marathoner ever.

Country: U.S.A.

Standout Race: 2022 Chicago Marathon

Mantz made his marathon debut at the 2022 Chicago Marathon, placing seventh and breaking records as the fastest debut marathon by an American-born runner when he finished in 2:08:26.

More Information:

Mantz placed first in the 2022 USA Track & Field Championships 20K race and second in the 8K race. In 2021, he placed first in the USA Half Marathon Championships.

As a collegiate runner at Brigham Young University, Mantz placed first twice in the NCAA Cross Country Championship and thee times in the West Coast Conference Cross Country Championship.

