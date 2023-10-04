2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Benson Kipruto

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The 2022 Chicago Marathon winner Benson Kipruto is returning to claim his champion title this Sunday

Last year’s Chicago Marathon champion Benson Kipruto is set to return to the start line this Sunday in a race that has the potential to break records. 

Country of Origin: Kenya

Standout Race: 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Kipruto won last year’s Chicago Marathon and hit a new personal best of 2:04:24, using his signature tactic of a last-minute energy surge to create distance between opponents to reach the finish line first. 

His finishing time also marked the fourth fastest in Chicago Marathon history. 

More Information:  

Kipruto has three other career victories under his belt. In 2021, he won both the Boston Marathon and the Prague Marathon. He also won the 2018 Toronto Marathon. 

He has also run other Abbott World Marathon Majors – that is, the Tokyo Marathon, Boston Marathon, TCS London Marathon, BMW BERLIN-MARATHON, Bank of America Chicago Marathon and TCS New York City Marathon. Kipruto placed seventh in London’s 2020 race, 10th in Boston’s 2019 race and third in Boston’s 2023 race.

