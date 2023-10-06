2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner:  Bashir Abdi

Somali-born Belgian marathoner Bashir Abdi is the first Belgian male athlete to win an individual medal at a World Athletics Championship at the Olympics. He will be running the Chicago Marathon for the second time, his first being in 2019.

Country of Origin: Belgium

Standout Race: 2021 Tokyo Olympics

More Information:

Abdi finished the 2022 World Athletics Championships marathon in 2:06:48, winning the bronze medal. He placed seventh his marathon debut at the 2018 Rotterdam Marathon and has participated in multiple races around the world since. In addition to the 2019 Chicago Marathon, Abdi also competed in the London Marathon, three other half marathons, two 10 k marathons and the Montfarland Run in the same year.

This year, he ran the second-fastest European time in history at the Rotterdam Marathon by finishing in 2:03:47.