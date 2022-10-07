2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Wheelchair Elite Athlete: Tatyana McFadden

Tatyana McFadden, the most decorated athlete in Bank of America Chicago Marathon history, is looking for her 10th win in the women's wheelchair event.

Country of Origin: United States

Standout Race: 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

McFadden, who had captured seven consecutive Bank of America Chicago Marathon titles before finishing seventh and second in the last two events, blitzed the field in an incredible performance, winning the 2021 race in 1:48:57, capturing the title by more than a full minute.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Information:

McFadden has 20 Paralympic medals, 24 World Marathon Major wins, including four consecutive Grand Slams and first-place finishes in Boston, Chicago, New York City and London in the same year. She also has broken six world records in track and field.

McFadden lives in Champaign, Illinois and graduated from the University of Illinois, and she represented an incredible contingent of racers from that city that dominated the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.