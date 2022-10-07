2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Wheelchair Elite Athlete: Susannah Scaroni

Three-time Paralympian Susannah Scaroni will make her fourth appearance at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Country of Origin: United States

Standout Race: 2020 Paralympics

Scaroni competed in three events at the 2020 Paralympics, grabbing gold in the 5,000 meter in 10:51:57 and bronze in the 800 meter in 1:44.43. She also finished sixth in the marathon, clocking 1:41:04.

More Information:

Scaroni survived a car accident at age 5 but was left paralyzed following the incident. Since then, Scaroni has become a stellar athlete with three Paralympic appearances under her belt and prior experience at the Chicago Marathon.

After finishing second to Tatyana McFadden at the 2012 Chicago Marathon, she turned around and won the 2013 Los Angeles Marathon and then broke the course record at the Twin Cities Marathon. She has consistently finished in the top 10 in the AbbottWMM, including six podium finishes (she finished in the top three of the Boston, London, Berlin and Chicago marathons in 2018 alone).

Scaroni’s 2019 campaign started with a third place finish in Tokyo, a fifth place finish in Boston and a 13th place finish in London. Her best race happened this spring in Duluth – she set the American best to win in 1:30:42, beating her legendary teammate, Tatyana McFadden, to the line by 48 seconds. She also set the world best, 22:22, in the New York Mini 10K.