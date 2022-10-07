2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Wheelchair Elite Athlete: Marcel Hug

Marcel Hug — nicknamed the “silver bullet” — enters the 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon as one of the most dominant athletes and a top contender to medal.

Country of Origin: Switzerland

Standout Race: 2021 Boston Marathon

Hug has captured headlines for going beyond the grand slam, winning marathons in Boston, London, Rio, Berlin, Chicago and New York. His latest victory comes from the 2021 Boston Marathon, where he crossed the finish line with a seven minute lead.

More Information:

He won four gold medals in Tokyo in the 800 meter, 1500 meter, 5000 meter and marathon. He has won every Abbott World Marathon Majors event, including the Chicago Marathon twice, and he is the Abbott WMM series X and XI champion.

Hug has also won the Berlin Marathon (2011, 2012, 2016), Oita Marathon (2010, 2011, 2012), Schenkon Marathon (2012, 2014) and Seoul Marathon (2013, 2015). He is a three-time Paralympian with a silver medal in the marathon from the 2012 London Paralympics marathon and a gold medal from the 2016 Rio Paralympics.