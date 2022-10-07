2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Wheelchair Elite Athlete: Manuela Schär

Manuela Schär is a seasoned Bank of America Chicago Marathon runner, having cemented her name as champion in the event's 2018 running.

Country of Origin: Switzerland

Standout Race: 2022 Boston Marathon

The Swiss athlete is a four-time Boston Marathon champion. She pulled off her latest repeat with an official time of 1:41:08.

More Information:

Schär scored five medals in the Tokyo Paralympics, winning gold in the 400-meter and 800-meter and bronze in the 1,500-meter, 5,000-meter and the marathon events. In total, she tallies eight medals throughout five Paralympics appearances.

Following the Tokyo Paralympics, she continued her reign of dominance in the Berlin, London, and Boston Marathons and finished third place in New York.