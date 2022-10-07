2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Wheelchair Elite Athlete: Daniel Romanchuk

Daniel Romanchuk will look to pull off a four-peat victory at the 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Country of Origin: United States

Standout Race: 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

After a tight race to the finish, Romanchuk defended his title in the men's wheelchair race at the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Facing stiff competition, Romanchuk cruised to his third consecutive victory in the race with an official time of 1:29:07.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Information:

Romanchuk seized his first Abbott World Marathon Majors win in Chicago in 2018 and he has been nearly invincible ever since.

He finished 2018 by becoming the first American male and the youngest athlete to win the wheelchair competition at the TCS New York City Marathon, and he concluded 2019 with a trio of crowns in the Boston, London, and Bank of America Chicago marathons.

After taking the crown at the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, he continued his dominance at the 2022 Boston Marathon, clocking in an official time of 1:26:58.

Romanchuk also won the bronze medal in the marathon at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.