2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Wheelchair Elite Athlete: Aaron Pike

The 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon tallies as Aaron Pike's return to the city after he landed third place in the event's 2021 running.

Country of Origin: United States

Standout Race: 2012 Grandma's Marathon

Pike broke out onto the field in 2012 when he sailed under the course record at Grandma’s Marathon, finishing runner up in 1:22:25.

More Information:

That 2012 performance paved his way to London where he participated in his first Paralymic Games. He finished 16th in the marathon, and he also qualified to compete in three track events: the 1500m, 5000m and 4x400m relay. Pike, a five-time Paralympian (two winter games and three summer games), set a new American best in 2019 in Duluth, clocking 1:20:59.

Pike finished 6th in the marathon in the Tokyo Paralympics. Pike was in the chase pack in Chicago from 2014-2016, but he struggled in 2017, coming home in 17th. He rebounded in 2018 to finish sixth, and repeated that feat in 2019.

Overall, he remains a consistent performer in the Abbott World Marathon Majors. He has finished in the top-ten 10 times in Chicago. He is also a member of the U.S. Nordic Ski team.