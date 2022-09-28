2022 Chicago Marathon Runner Tracking: Virtually Follow Athletes During the Race

While a pool of 40,000 runners are expected to tread the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Oct. 9, fans can still spot their favorite one from the crowd.

The marathon has its own mobile application that includes live race-day features, including a way to track runners along their 26.2-mile journey to the finish line for the coveted medal.

Runners and fans can download the app here for iPhone and here for Android, or by searching "Bank of America Chicago Marathon" in the Apple and Google Play stores.

To add registered participants to their tracking list, users can search their name and add them to their favorites. Users can track up to 20 runners through the app, which also includes an interactive course map, a schedule of events and race photos.

Runner tracking will also be available on the marathon's website race day, allowing spectators to view the race leaderboard, and follow friends and family by getting real-time updates and splits.

The 2022 @BankofAmerica #ChicagoMarathon Mobile App, powered by @TCS, is now available for iPhone and Android! The 2022 app provides race-specific features for marathon runners and spectators. Check out some of the new features! pic.twitter.com/tzhLoKa7xv — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) September 20, 2022

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, as well as the stations’ Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, LX channels.

NBC 5's marathon broadcast and digital coverage also will stream on Peacock this year. To view the Chicago Marathon on NBC 5's streaming channel, NBC Chicago News on Peacock, head to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app on your streaming device, phone or tablet (available for iPhone or Android).