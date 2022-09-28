2022 Chicago Marathon Road Closures: What to Know to Get Around on Race Day

With thousands of runners flooding Chicago's streets for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, a number of street closures and reroutes will be in effect.

The street closures will span 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 9, starting shortly before the marathon gets underway in Grant Park near Columbus Drive and Grand Avenue.

The closed areas on race day will include:

Columbus Drive to Grand Avenue: 7 to 10 a.m.

Grand Avenue from Columbus Drive to State Street: 7 to 10 a.m.

State Street from Grand Avenue to Jackson Boulevard: 7 to 10:30 a.m.

Jackson Boulevard from State Street to LaSalle Street: 7 to 10:30 a.m.

LaSalle Street from Jackson Boulevard to Stockton Drive: 7 to 11:30 a.m.

Stockton Drive from LaSalle Drive to Fullerton Drive: 7 to 11:45 a.m.

Fullerton Drive from Stockton Drive to Cannon Drive: 7 from 11:45 a.m.

Cannon Drive from Fullerton Drive to Sheridan Road: 7 to 11:45 a.m.

Sheridan Road from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue: 7 to 11:45 a.m.

Inner Lakeshore Drive from Belmont Avenue to Sheridan Road: 7 a.m. to noon

Sheridan Road from Inner Lakeshore Drive to Broadway Avenue: 7 a.m. to noon

Broadway Avenue from Sheridan Road to Briar Place: 7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Broadway Avenue from Briar Place to Diversey Parkway: 7 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

Clark Street from Diversey Parkway to Fullerton Parkway: 7 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

Clark Street from Fullerton Parkway to Webster Avenue: 7 a.m. 12:45 p.m.

Webster Avenue from Clark Street to Sedgwick Street: 7 a.m. 12:45 p.m.

Sedgwick Street from Webster Avenue to North Avenue: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

North Avenue from Sedgwick Street to Wells Street: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Wells Street from North Avenue to Walton Street: 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Wells Street from Walton Street to Wacker Drive: 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Wacker Drive from Wells Street to Monroe Street: 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Monroe Street from Wacker Drive to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Halsted Street from Monroe Street to Adams Street: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Adams Street from Halsted Street to Damen Avenue: 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Damen Avenue from Adams Street to Jackson Boulevard: 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Jackson Boulevard from Damen Avenue to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Halsted Street from Jackson Boulevard to Taylor Street: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Taylor Street from Halsted Street to Loomis Street: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Loomis Street from Taylor Street to 18th Street: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

18th Street from Loomis Street to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Halsted Street from 18th Street to 21st Street: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

21st Street from Halsted Street to Canalport Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Canalport Avenue from 21st Street to Cermak Road: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Cermak Road from Canalport Avenue to Wentworth Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wentworth Avenue from Cermak Road to 26th Street: 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

26th Street from Wentworth Avenue to Michigan Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Michigan Avenue from 26th Street to 35th Street: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

35th Street from Michigan Avenue to Indiana Avenue: 7 a.m. 4 p.m.

Indiana Avenue from 35th Street to 31st Street: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

31st Street from Indiana Avenue to Michigan Avenue: 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Michigan Avenue from 31st Street to Roosevelt Road: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Vehicles that are parked along the closed streets will be ticketed and towed. Information about towed vehicles can be found at (312)744-4444.

Closures will be lifted following a rolling pattern, so as the last participants pass through the area, the streets will reopen for traffic as soon as possible.

Several routes are scheduled to remain available to commuters.

The alternative routes on race day will include:

Lake Shore Drive: northbound and southbound lanes

Inner Lake Shore Drive: northbound and southbound lanes from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue; access to Lake Shore Drive will remain open at Belmont Avenue

Dan Ryan Expressway (Interstate 90 and 94): eastbound and westbound lanes; the southbound exit ramp to 31st Street will be closed

Kennedy Expressway (Interstate 90 and 94): eastbound and westbound lanes; entrance and exit ramps will closed at Adams Street

Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290): eastbound and westbound lanes

Stevenson Expressway (Interstate 55): northbound and southbound lanes

Michigan Avenue north of 11th Street: north and southbound lanes, including access to the Magnificent Mile

Clybourn Avenue

Lincoln Avenue north of Sedgwick Street

Clark Street north of Diversey Parkway

Milwaukee Avenue

Halsted Street north of Monroe Street

Ashland Avenue north of Adams Street

Damen Avenue north of Adams Street

Damen Avenue south of Jackson Boulevard

Ashland Avenue south of Jackson Boulevard

Archer Avenue south of Cermak Road

Halsted Street south of Cermak Road

Michigan Avenue south of 35th Street

Martin Luther King Drive

Additional closures will be issued by Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications as the race date draws closer.

To view the marathon's course, click here.