bank of america chicago marathon

2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Ruth Chepngetich

Chepngetich will hit the city's streets Oct. 9

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ruth Chepngetich will look to recement her name as a Bank of America Chicago Marathon champion after earning the title in 2021.

Country of Origin: Kenya

Standout Race: 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Chepngetich marked her first appearance racing in the United States with a major victory at the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. After snatching an early lead in the race, Chepngetich crossed the finish line well ahead of her fellow elite runners with an official time of 2:22:31. Along with landing in first place, Chepngetich became the fourth fastest woman in the marathon's history.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Ruth Chepngetich marked her first appearance racing in the U.S. with a huge victory at the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

More Information:  

Ever since the self-coached sensation made her marathon debut in 2017, she has finished among the top three in every marathon she has completed. The feat includes wins in Dubai, Istanbul and the 2019 IAAF World Championships.

Local

spiders 43 mins ago

Seeing More Spiders in Your Home This Fall? Expert Says That Might be a Good Thing

bank of america chicago marathon 1 hour ago

2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: John Dressel

Chepngetich headed to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics heavily favored to win gold, but struggled during the race and dropped out around the 30K mark. But she followed that performance with a historic win at the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

This article tagged under:

bank of america chicago marathonChicago MarathonBank of America ChicagoBank of America
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us