2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: John Dressel

John Dressel first got a taste of the Windy City at the 2022 Chicago 13.1, becoming the event's champion. Now, he's back to run his first marathon with the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Country of Origin: United States

Standout Race: 2022 Chicago 13.1

Dressel medaled first at the 2022 Chicago 13.1, closing out the race in 1:02:17 — a personal best.

More Information:

In his first professional racing debut at the 2022 Houston Half Marathon, Dressel ran 1:02:23 to land in 17th place. Dressel ran track at the University of Colorado Boulder. He wrapped up his collegiate career in 2021, finishing 12th overall in the NCAA championships 10,000-meter event with a time of 28:03.87.