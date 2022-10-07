2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Herpasa Negasa

Herpasa Negasa will take a shot at victory at the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, standing out as the only man in the event's field of athletes who has run faster than the current 2:03:45 course record set in 2013.

Country of Origin: Ethiopia

Standout Race: 2019 Dubai Marathon

Negasa was the second runner to cross the finish line at the 2019 Dubai Marathon, posting the second fastest time ever completed at the event's famously fast and flat course. Negasa turned heads with his performance, touting a personal best 2:03:40 finish.

More Information:

After his successful run in 2019, the long-distance athlete carried his speed with 2:06:20 finish at the 2021 Valencia Marathon. Most recently, Negasa medaled second at the 2022 Seoul Marathon in 2:04:49, just six seconds short of coming in first place.