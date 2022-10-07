2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Emily Sisson

American half marathon record holder Emily Sisson will line up for her first 26.2-mile journey in two and a half years with the 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Country of Origin: United States

Standout Race: 2019 London Marathon

Sisson, the eighth fastest American woman over the marathon distance, stands dominant on the track and the roads. At the 2019 London Marathon, Sisson scored her first marathon with a time of 2:23:08, the fastest marathon debut made by an American on a record-eligible course.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Information:

The 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon will mark Sisson's return to the 26.2-mile distance after she entered the 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials favored to win, but dropped out after mile 22.

“The Olympic Marathon Trials — that broke my heart," Sisson said later. "Usually, I’m good at moving on from bad races, but I really struggled with that one.”

But the six-time national champion didn't let that hold her back. Sisson made her Olympic debut in the 10,000 meter at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and powered through to finish in 10th place.