2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Dawit Wolde

Dawit Wolde will stamp his first Abbott World Marathon Majors appearance with the 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Country of Origin: Ethiopia

Standout Race: 2021 Rotterdam Marathon

Following a marathon-less 2020, Wolde stepped back onto the road at the 2021 Rotterdam Marathon. He medaled third, clocking in a personal best 2:04:27 finish.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Information:

Wolde initially made a name for himself on the track, fine-tuning his speed at the 1,500-meter distance to represent Ethiopia in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and the 2016 World Indoor Championships.

The two-time Olympian collected his first marathon experience in 2014 and started the event more seriously in 2019 when he smashed his personal best with a win at the Prague Marathon in 2:06:18. Wolde also is the 2020 Den Haag Half Marathon champion, finishing 59:58.