2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Dawit Wolde

Wolde will hit the city's streets Sunday

Dawit Wolde will stamp his first Abbott World Marathon Majors appearance with the 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Country of Origin: Ethiopia

Standout Race: 2021 Rotterdam Marathon

Following a marathon-less 2020, Wolde stepped back onto the road at the 2021 Rotterdam Marathon. He medaled third, clocking in a personal best 2:04:27 finish.

Wolde initially made a name for himself on the track, fine-tuning his speed at the 1,500-meter distance to represent Ethiopia in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and the 2016 World Indoor Championships.

The two-time Olympian collected his first marathon experience in 2014 and started the event more seriously in 2019 when he smashed his personal best with a win at the Prague Marathon in 2:06:18. Wolde also is the 2020 Den Haag Half Marathon champion, finishing 59:58.

