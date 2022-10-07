2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Conner Mantz

Conner Mantz, considered an exciting newcomer in the marathon distance, will look to crack the 2:07:56 American marathon debut record set in 2019 at the 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Country of Origin: United States

Standout Race: 2021 U.S. Half Marathon

Mantz notched his first U.S. title in the half marathon in 2021. With his 1:00:55 finish, the champion ranks ninth on the American all-time half marathon list.

More Information:

Known for his front-running style, Mantz made a splash on the collegiate level at Brigham Young University, winning the NCAA Division I Cross Country championships in 2020 and 2021.