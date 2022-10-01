2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Asrar Abderehman

Asrar Abderehman will make his U.S. Abbott World Marathon Major debut with the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Country of Origin: Ethiopia

Standout Race: 2022 Seville Marathon

Abderehman's most recent marathon victory was one for the record books. He surpassed his competitors, smashed his personal best by three minutes and topped the course record to finish the event in 2:04:43.

More Information:

The 2019 Bangkok Marathon marked as Abderehman's first official 26.2-mile venture, where medaled second in 2:17:40. In his next marathon, Abderehman cut his time to 2:07:33, finishing 12th in Amsterdam.