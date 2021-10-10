2021 chicago marathon

Resilience, Inspiration on Full Display as Chicago Marathon Returns After 728 Days

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon made a triumphant return Sunday, bringing a sense of pride and inspiration that extended well beyond the 26.2-mile course.

After 728 days, the race, runners, fans and city proved resilient in more ways than one in the midst of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Seifu Tura made a big comeback as he went from a sixth-place finish in 2019 to first place in 2021, beating former champion Galen Rupp. Rupp managed to break his historic 2017 finish time by nearly three minutes despite ending as runner-up in the race.

bank of america chicago marathon 1 hour ago

Bank of America Chicago Marathon: 10 Remarkable Facts, Stories From This Year's Race

bank of america chicago marathon 4 hours ago

Photos: Highlights from the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Kenyan sensation Ruth Chepngetich made her U.S. debut with a landslide victory, followed by two powerful finishes from competitors Sara Hall and Emma Bates, who marked the first time since 1994 that two or more American women have finished on the podium.

Elite wheelchair finishers, Daniel Romanchuk and Tatyana McFadden, not only raced their way to the top of the podium but to the tarmac as they travel from the finish line to yet another major marathon start line in 24 hours.

Victories were seen not just at the finish line, but along the course as the city and volunteers flooded the route to cheer on runners, a stark shift from the quiet streets that marked the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Photos: Best Signs From the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

But while this year's race was a comeback celebration, it came with plenty of changes. Runners had to follow COVID requirements including showing proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test, masking in certain areas and more.

Runners not only contended with each other, but with unseasonably warm temperatures, wind and the potential for rain.

But, once again, the city, the runners and the fans persevered every step of the way.

This article tagged under:

2021 chicago marathonChicago Marathonbank of america chicago marathonGalen RuppTatyana McFadden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us