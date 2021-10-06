2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Wheelchair Elite: Tatyana McFadden

This year marks Tatyana McFadden’s 12th start in Chicago.

Name: Tatyana McFadden

Country of Origin: USA

Standout Race:

She made her marathon debut in Chicago in 2009, outsprinting her more seasoned competitors in the closest women’s wheelchair finish in Chicago Marathon history.

More About Tatyana McFadden:

McFadden, a five-time Paralympian, made history in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 as the only athlete to ever win four Abbott World Marathon Majors in one year: London, Boston, Chicago, and New York. Not surprisingly, she won the inaugural 2016-17 AbbottWMM Series X championship title. McFadden competed in six events this summer in Tokyo, adding to her medal collection in the 800m (silver), 5000m (bronze), and 4x100m relay (gold). She finished just off the podium in the 400m (4th), 1500m (4th), and marathon (5th). McFadden, a 19-time U.S. Summer Paralympic track and field medalist and the only woman to win six gold medals in a single IPC World Championships, returns this year for redemption to capture her

ninth Bank of America Chicago Marathon win. Her victory in 2016 made her the most accomplished champion in Chicago Marathon history.

In 2014, McFadden astounded in a new sport: cross country skiing. She won a silver medal at the Sochi Paralympic Winter Games and then 32 days later, she won the Boston Marathon (and one week later, she won London).