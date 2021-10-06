2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Wheelchair Elite: Aaron Pike

Aaron Pike is one of many top competitors to emerge from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign program.

Name: Aaron Pike

Country of Origin: USA

Standout Race:

He made a name for himself in 2012 when he and Josh George sailed under the course record at Grandma’s Marathon (Pike was the runner up).

More About Aaron Pike:

That 2012 performance paved his way to London where he participated in his first Paralymic Games. He finished 16th in the marathon, and he also qualified to compete in three track events: the 1500m, 5000m and 4x400m relay. Pike, a five-time Paralympian (two winter games and three summer games), set a new American best in 2019 in Duluth, clocking 1:20:59.

Pike finished 6th in the marathon in the Tokyo Paralympics. Pike was in the chase pack in Chicago from 2014-2016, but he struggled in 2017, coming home in 17th. He rebounded in 2018 to finish sixth, and repeated that feat in 2019.

Overall, he remains a consistent performer in the Abbott World Marathon Majors. He has finished in the top-ten 10 times in Chicago. He is also a member of the U.S. Nordic Ski team.