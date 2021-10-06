Chicago Marathon

2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Seifu Tura

Seifu Tura returns to Chicago after finishing sixth in 2019.

Name: Seifu Tura

Country of Origin: Ethiopia

Standout Race:  

Tura set a personal best in Milan, 2:04:29, earlier this year to finish fourth.

More About Seifu Tura:  

Tura started competing for Ethiopia as a youth competitor on the track, primarily focused on the 3000m and 5000m. He moved to the roads in 2017 and experienced immediate success, landing on the podium in Seoul in second place in his 42K debut (2:09:26). He ran three marathons in 2018, winning in both Milan and Shanghai, and finishing seventh in Dubai. He owns a 59:16 half marathon personal best, set in Buenos Aires in 2019.

