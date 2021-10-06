2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Ruth Chepngetich

Ruth Chepngetich will make her first appearance racing in the U.S. at the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Name: Ruth Chepngetich

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Country of Origin: Kenya

Standout Race:

Chepngetich made a global splash when she set the world record in

the half marathon this spring (later broken in August), breaking the tape in 1:04:02.

More About Ruth Chepngetich:

Since the Kenyan sensation made her marathon debut in 2017, she has finished in

the top three of every race she has completed, including wins in Dubai, Istanbul (twice), and at the 2019 IAAF World Championships.

While she went into the Olympics as the favorite for gold, she struggled during the race and dropped out around the 30K mark, her first DNF at the marathon distance.

Chepngetich holds a marathon personal best of 2:17:08, making her the fourth fastest woman in history.

“I have never raced in the States and making my debut in such a great race like the Bank of America Chicago Marathon is more than a dream to me,” said Chepngetich. “I will give all myself trying to run as fast as possible. The presence of such a wonderful elite field will boost me.”