2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Reuben Kiprop Kipyego

Reuben Kipyego enters this year’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon as the second fastest man in 2021.

Name: Reuben Kiprop Kipyego

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Country of Origin: Kenya

Standout Race:

Reuben Kiprop Kipyego recorded a personal best time of 2:03:55 to finish second at the Milan Marathon (20th fastest man in history).

More About Reuben Kipyego:

Kipyego, a marathon specialist, made his debut in 2019 by finishing second at

the Buenos Aires Marathon in a swift time of 2:05:18. He lowered his PR at the Abu Dhabi Marathon where he was invited as a pacer. Kipyego told the press after the race that he was feeling good at 30K so he continued onwards to collect his first marathon victory. Since then, he has progressively lowered his PR, making him the fastest man in this year’s elite field.