2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Chris Derrick

Derrick made a name for himself as a high school student at Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, Ill. where he won the 2007 Illinois state cross country championships.

Name: Chris Derrick

Country of Origin: USA

Standout Race:

In 2017, he worked as one of the elite pacers for Nike’s Breaking2 project, and he made his much-anticipated marathon debut in Chicago, finishing ninth in 2:12:50.

More About Chris Derrick:

He made a smooth transition to Stanford University where he set the former American junior 5000m record (13:29.98) and became a 14-time All-American. He is one of only six athletes to finish in the top 10 at the NCAA championships four times, and he still holds the fastest collegiate 10,000m time ever run by an American, 27:31.38. As a professional athlete, he became a three-time U.S. Cross Country national champion (2013-2015), and he finished fourth in the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials 10,000m. Early in his professional career, he looked unstoppable, but his training from 2013-2015 was frequently interrupted by injuries and a series of starts and stops. Derrick re-emerged in good form in 2016 (he finished fifth in the U.S. Olympic Trials 10,000m). Derrick has spent the majority of 2021 turning his legs around the track, but produced a solid showing on the roads at the Cherry Blossom Ten Mile, finishing 10th in 47:42 (4:47/mile).