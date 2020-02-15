Zack Smith

Zack Smith Out 7-10 Days, Blackhawks Announce

The forward has four goals and eight assists in 50 games this season

WINNIPEG, MB – FEBRUARY 9: Zack Smith #15 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on from the bench prior to puck drop against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell MTS Place on February 9, 2020 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The struggling Chicago Blackhawks will have to deal with yet another injury, as forward Zack Smith will be out of action with a left hand injury.

The team made the announcement Friday afternoon. Smith will miss approximately 7-to-10 days because of the injury, according to team physician Dr. Michael Terry.

Smith suffered the injury during the team’s Wednesday loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

In 50 games so far this season, Smith has four goals and seven assists for the Blackhawks. He was acquired in an offseason trade that sent forward Artem Anisimov to the Ottawa Senators.

The Blackhawks will be back in action Saturday night as they take on the Calgary Flames in Alberta. Chicago will be looking to break a five-game losing streak, as the team now sits six points out of a playoff spot with 25 regular season games remaining.

