Why Blackhawks Claimed Jarred Tinordi and What He'll Bring to Table

Why Hawks claimed Tinordi and what he'll bring to table originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DENVER — The list of NHL players on waivers Sunday looked like a CVS receipt because Opening Night rosters were due on Monday, so you knew there was going to be action around the league.

The Blackhawks were one of those teams that jumped on a player that shook loose, claiming defenseman Jarred Tinordi from the New York Rangers. He flew to Denver on Tuesday morning, practiced with the team, and is expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's season opener against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It’s pretty crazy," Tinordi said. "I was on waivers for 24 hours, I went on at 2:00 and the clock struck 2 the next day. You’re waiting and waiting, and you know you’re going to hear from somebody. Then [Rangers President and GM] Chris Drury texted me [Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson's] number and said, 'Happy for you.' Then I talked to Kyle and that was pretty much it. We started making some plans from there."

Tinordi was a former first-round pick in 2010 and likes to use his 6-foot-6, 230-pound frame to his advantage. He plays a "simple" game and has become more of a defensive specialist.

"I try to be physical, clear the net front, win my battles in the corners and move the puck quick," Tinordi said. "Those are the keys to success for me."

That's what head coach Luke Richardson likes to hear.

"Big guy, definitely has a mean streak to him and can give our team a bit of an edge, which will be an advantage for everybody," Richardson said. "Everybody feels a little bigger when a guy like that's on the ice or on the bench. And he's been around for several different organizations, played 109 games in the NHL and almost 500 in the American League. Hasn't been an easy road for him, so sometimes that makes you even hungrier when you get an opportunity. That's what we're looking for."

Tinordi will likely serve as a depth defenseman for the Blackhawks, who want to make sure their defensemen prospects are developing in Rockford and aren't forced into the NHL too soon if Chicago runs into injury issues like it already has.

Caleb Jones (shoulder) and Jake McCabe (neck) are starting the season on injured reserve, Connor Murphy was also dealing with back soreness throughout training camp and Alex Vlasic left Tuesday's practice early because he was feeling some discomfort in his foot after blocking a shot recently. Additionally, Riley Stillman was traded last week, so the Blackhawks lost a body on the back end.

You also have to believe the Blackhawks will be listening to trade offers during the season on some of their defensemen of value, which could include Murphy and a veteran in Jack Johnson. They have to be prepared for any scenario and need NHL defensemen to help offset those potential losses without dipping into Rockford.

For Tinordi, it's a chance to prove himself as a consistent NHL player. He has never played more than 28 games in an NHL season, and now he's in a spot where he could at least push to become an everyday defenseman.

"Yeah, I was excited about it, for sure," Tinordi said. "I think what this team is going through, they’re a younger team right now in the league. That’s an opportunity for me to step in and play my game, be myself in the locker room with some of the guys. I actually know quite a bit of the guys on this team, I’ve played with them in the past, so that’s nice. I was excited for it. Excited for the opportunity, excited to meet up with the group today."

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.