Marian Hossa

Where Things Stand Between Marian Hossa, Blackhawks About Future Role

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Where things stand between Hossa, Hawks about future role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When Marian Hossa stepped away from hockey in 2017 due to a progressive skin disorder, the Blackhawks eventually traded his contract to the Arizona Coyotes for salary cap reasons. Hossa only approved of the trade because he was promised by the Blackhawks that he would be re-signed when it expired.

Last season, the Blackhawks signed Hossa to a one-day contract so he could officially retire as a member of the team, and they later announced that his No. 81 would also be retired. On Sunday, that will become official.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

[RELATED: Blackhawks' Marian Hossa on number retirement: 'I still don't get it']

But his chapter with the Blackhawks isn't expected to end there. Hossa has always said he "would love to be connected with the organization" and work for the Blackhawks down the road, and that hasn't changed.

Even though it's taking a while, both sides remain committed to ironing out a role for Hossa in some capacity and it could get ironed out soon. Hossa joined the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast on Monday to provide an update on where things are at.

Local

Purdue University 19 mins ago

Purdue University Student Charged With Killing Roommate Claims Insanity

saint ignatius 57 mins ago

Saint Ignatius College Prep Community Holds Mass for Students Injured in Weekend Bus Crash

"I know it's taking a little time but if I'm committed, I want to be committed 100 percent to a certain role," Hossa said. "Obviously it's difficult to be involved fully because I'm living in Slovakia. It wouldn't be fair to take some role and then not do it 100 percent, so we're trying to maybe start slower.

"I've already got something in my head, talking to Danny [Wirtz] and Jaime [Faulkner], and I'm sure we're going to have meetings here in Chicago to finalize it."

You can listen to the full interview here, which includes untold stories from his new book and his emotions on his upcoming number retirement with the Blackhawks:

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Marian HossaChicago Blackhawks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us