Toews Shines as Blackhawks Beat Maple Leafs 6-2

Chicago improved to 11-5 in its last 16 games

TORONTO, ON – JANUARY 18: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks breaks between Timothy Liljegren #37 and Rasmus Sandin #38 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on January 18, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Blackhawks defeated the Maple Leafs 6-2.

Jonathan Toews had two goals and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Dominik Kubalik added two goals and an assist for Chicago (23-20-6), which improved to 11-5 in its last 16 games. Drake Caggiula had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad also scored.

All-Star forward Patrick Kane extended his point streak to nine games with an assist on Saad's goal. Kane has 999 career points heading into Sunday night's home game against Winnipeg.

William Nylander and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Toronto (25-17-7), which has dropped five of six. Frederik Andersen made 28 saves.

The Maple Leafs don't play again until Jan. 27 at Nashville.

