‘The Ultimate Professional:' Stan Bowman Praises Duncan Keith After Trade

After the Chicago Blackhawks made it official, trading defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers, President and GM Stan Bowman praised the blue liner as “the ultimate professional” and a player whose legacy will always be celebrated in the city.

Keith was traded to the Oilers, along with forward Tim Soderlund, in exchange for defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional third round draft pick, the team announced Monday.

In a press release, Bowman praised Keith for his tenure with the team.

“Duncan Keith was the ultimate professional with the Chicago Blackhawks,” Bowman said. “His toughness on the ice, his leadership in the community and his dedication to the game are a few of the reasons the Blackhawks won three Stanley Cups during his 16-year career with Chicago. He will go down as one of the best and most driven defensemen this game has ever seen.”

Bowman confirmed that Keith had recently approached the team to request a trade, saying that the blue liner wanted to be closer to his son.

“We were happy to work something out that was mutually beneficial for Duncan’s family and the future of the Blackhawks,” Bowman said.

During his Blackhawks tenure, Keith won two Norris Trophies, a Conn Smythe Trophy, and three Stanley Cup championships. He leaves having played in 1,192 career games, the second-most in team history behind Stan Mikita. He is sixth in franchise history with 520 assists, and he is one of four defensemen in Blackhawks history to score more than 100 career goals.