The Boys Are (Sort of) Back in Town: Patrick Kane Among Blackhawks Returning to Workouts Wednesday

TORONTO, ON – JANUARY 18: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on January 18, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Blackhawks defeated the Maple Leafs 6-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

With the NHL entering Phase Two of the league’s restart plan, several Chicago Blackhawks players attended a voluntary workout today at Fifth Third Arena, marking the first time in nearly three months that the team has conducted a workout in Chicago.

According to the Blackhawks, Patrick Kane was among the players who returned to the ice for the voluntary workout on Wednesday, as the team begins the slow road toward the postseason tournament taking place later this summer:

Several other players, including forwards Alex Debrincat and Alex Nylander and goaltender Malcolm Subban, also participated in the first on-ice work the team has conducted in several months.

The NHL’s phased restart plan will see players gathering for limited on-ice workouts for the remainder of June, with strict limitations on the number of players and personnel that can participate in each session and be in the building at the same time.

Next month, the league will conduct a brief training camp, then hold at least two scrimmage games before starting up a 22-team tournament in two different hub cities later this year.

Chicago is currently in the running to be one of those hub cities, but at this time fans would not be allowed into arenas for those games.

The Blackhawks are set to take on the Edmonton Oilers in a best-of-five play-in series when that tournament begins, with the winner then taking on the Dallas Stars in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

