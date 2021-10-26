Stan Bowman addresses Blackhawks sexual assault scandal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Tuesday, the findings of an independent investigation into sexual assault allegations from the Chicago Blackhawks' 2010 Stanley Cup run were released.

After the findings were released, CEO Danny Wirtz announced president of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman "stepped aside" from the organization and senior vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac was relieved of his duties.

One of the key details from the investigation was a meeting between senior management within the Blackhawks organization regarding the report of sexual assault by Bradley Aldrich and the group not acting for three weeks, after the team won and celebrated the Stanley Cup.

Bowman released a statement, via the team, and you can read the statement in its entirety below:

“Since joining the Blackhawks in 2000, I have been extremely grateful for the opportunities presented to me and proud of our accomplishments. This organization, beginning with the Wirtz family, has been extraordinarily good to my family and to me. That is why today, after discussions with Rocky and Danny, I have decided to step aside. The team needs to focus on its future, and my continued participation would be a distraction. I think too much of this organization to let that happen.

"Eleven years ago, while serving in my first year as general manager, I was made aware of potential inappropriate behavior by a then-video coach involving a player. I promptly reported the matter to the then-President and CEO who committed to handling the matter. I learned this year that the inappropriate behavior involved a serious allegation of sexual assault. I relied on the direction of my superior that he would take appropriate action. Looking back, now knowing he did not handle the matter promptly, I regret assuming he would do so.

"I am confident that this organization and the Wirtz family will continue to do what it takes to win championships, with integrity and with the goal of doing what is right.

"I am deeply grateful to the Blackhawks for the chance to manage the team; to the players for their dedication; and to the fans for their tremendous support over the years. It has been an honor to have been part of this incredible organization, and to serve the best fans in hockey, in the greatest city in the world. I will always cherish my time with the Chicago Blackhawks. On behalf of myself and my family, thank you.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement the other members of that meeting, including Jay Blunk and John McDonough, would need to meet with the commissioner before accepting a job in the NHL.

Bettman also said he'd arrange meetings with Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville and Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff to discuss their roles in the meeting. The investigation said both were present.

Quenneville has previously denied knowing about the allegations until the lawsuits surfaced.

