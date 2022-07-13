Sources: Blackhawks Are Signing Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi to 1-Year Deals

Sources: Hawks signing Athanasiou, Domi to 1-year deals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks are signing forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Max Domi to one-year contracts, sources confirm to NBC Sports Chicago. Both of them will have cap hits of $3 million.

Athanasiou, 27, registered 17 points (11 goals, six assists) in 28 games last season for the Los Angeles Kings after missing significant parts of the year due to various injuries. He's one of the speediest players in the game when healthy, and that's the brand of hockey the Blackhawks are looking to play moving forward.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Domi, 27, recorded 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) in 53 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets last season before being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, where he compiled seven points (two goals, five assists) in 19 games. He had an impactful postseason with six points (three goals, three assists) in 14 games, and most notably scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Carolina's Game 7 win over Boston in the first round.

The Blackhawks are probably looking at these two players as potential trade deadline flips for future assets, given their plans of a full-scale rebuild.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.