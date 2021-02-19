Saturday's Blackhawks-Hurricanes Game to Be Rescheduled for Later Date

Saturday's Blackhawks-Hurricanes game to be rescheduled originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes game originally slated for Saturday will be rescheduled for a later date, the NHL announced. Friday's game will remain as scheduled.

The Hurricanes will now host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday instead of the Blackhawks. That matchup was originally scheduled for March 28.

The Dallas Stars have had their last five games postponed due to ongoing power issues caused by the winter storm, which is likely the reason for the maneuvering.

The Lightning had two games against the Stars postponed on Thursday and Saturday, and the rescheduling allows them to play the Hurricanes four straight times (two on the road, two at home).

The Blackhawks were the only team in the Central Division who hadn't had a schedule change prior to Saturday.

