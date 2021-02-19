Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday's Blackhawks-Hurricanes Game to Be Rescheduled for Later Date

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Saturday's Blackhawks-Hurricanes game to be rescheduled originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes game originally slated for Saturday will be rescheduled for a later date, the NHL announced. Friday's game will remain as scheduled.

Chicago Hockey

Philipp Kurashev Feb 18

Blackhawks Rookies Philipp Kurashev, Kevin Lankinen Shine on National Television

Chicago Blackhawks Feb 15

Blackhawks' ‘Queen of Hearts' Raffle Jackpot Now Over $1 Million

The Hurricanes will now host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday instead of the Blackhawks. That matchup was originally scheduled for March 28.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Dallas Stars have had their last five games postponed due to ongoing power issues caused by the winter storm, which is likely the reason for the maneuvering.

The Lightning had two games against the Stars postponed on Thursday and Saturday, and the rescheduling allows them to play the Hurricanes four straight times (two on the road, two at home).

The Blackhawks were the only team in the Central Division who hadn't had a schedule change prior to Saturday. 

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Chicago BlackhawkshockeyNHLblackhawks-hurricanes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us