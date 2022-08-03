Chicago Blackhawks

San Diego Padres Own a Blackhawks Stick-Hockey Table Game

By Ryan Taylor

San Diego Padres own a Blackhawks stick-hockey table game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks are a popular hockey team. 

The San Diego Padres posted a Twitter video of Juan Soto and Josh Bell playing stick-hockey in the team's clubhouse as a new addition to the team. You'd never guess, but the team has a Blackhawks themed stick-hockey table.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Soto raised his arms in celebration after scoring a goal against Bell while on video. 

"What's up new friends," the Blackhawks official Twitter account responded to the video.

Local

Leap Second 56 mins ago

Scientists Say Earth Just Had Its Shortest Day on Record, but What Could it Mean for Us?

coronavirus illinois 1 hour ago

COVID ‘Surging' in Parts of Illinois, Chicago's Top Doc Says. Here's a Look at Where

The Hawks just announced their 2022-23 preseason schedule, which includes a home game at Fiserv Forum in the Deer District of Milwaukee, Wis.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Chicago BlackhawksSan Diego PadresJuan SotoJosh Bell
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us