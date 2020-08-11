Robin Lehner Will Start Game 1 for Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks, DeBoer Says

Chicago Blackhawks fans hoping for a showdown between goaltender Corey Crawford and former Hawks goaltender Robin Lehner will get their wish, as Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer has officially named Lehner as the club’s Game 1 starter.

DeBoer, who had stayed mum on the subject prior to Tuesday, will go with Lehner over fellow netminder Marc-Andre Fleury for the first game of the series against the Blackhawks, saying that he’s liked what he’s seen from Lehner since he arrived in Vegas during the season:

Coach DeBoer confirmed that Robin Lehner is starting in goal tonight!



🐼🥅🐼🥅🐼🥅🐼🥅🐼🥅🐼🥅 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 11, 2020

Lehner started two of the Knights’ three round robin games during the first round of postseason play, and will get his chance to prove his mettle against his former team when the two clubs meet on Tuesday night.

In 33 appearances with the Blackhawks during the regular season, Lehner posted a 3.01 goals against average and a .918 save percentage, with a 16-10-5 record in those contests. He was traded to Vegas in late February, and the netminder will hit free agency at the conclusion of the postseason.

Now, the Blackhawks will have to go up against their former goaltender, and fans will get to see the Crawford vs. Lehner debate play out in real time when they face off in Game 1 on Tuesday night. Puck drop is set for 9:30 p.m., and the game will be available locally on NBC Sports Chicago.