Robin Lehner Shares Artist's Perfect Homage to His Skate Blade Travails From Game 1

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner didn’t face too many challenges in going up against his former Chicago Blackhawks teammates in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals, but his battles against his own equipment led him to post a hilarious meme to his Twitter feed Thursday.

Lehner, who stopped 19 of 20 shots in earning the Game 1 victory for Vegas, had to receive help from the team’s equipment staff on two occasions during the game, as he kept losing his skate blade while moving around in his crease.

That failure to keep his feet under him led him to post a perfect image, created by artist Juan Muniz:

The image shows a well-fortified skate, complete with tape, glue and nails, and an angry-looking panda (an homage to Lehner's nickname) staring down a small black hawk.

We will see Thursday night whether Lehner’s skate blades are up to the task, as the Golden Knights will look to earn their second straight victory over the Blackhawks in Game 2 of the series. Puck drop is at 4:30 p.m., and the game will air on NBC Sports Chicago locally, and on NBCSN for those not in the Chicago area.