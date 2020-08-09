Robin Lehner Has Perfect Reaction to Facing Former Teammates in Playoffs

After helping his Vegas Golden Knights teammates to secure the top seed in the Western Conference for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, goaltender Robin Lehner will now get to face his former team, the Chicago Blackhawks, in the first round of the postseason.

Lehner, who was traded by the Blackhawks to the Golden Knights just before the NHL’s trade deadline earlier this year, could potentially be the Knights’ starter when the series begins, and he had the perfect social media reaction to the news:

Lehner signed a one-year pact with the Blackhawks prior to the 2019-20, quickly endearing himself to fans with his frank and open personality and his solid play on the ice. In 33 games, he posted a 16-10-5 record with a .918 save percentage and a 3.01 goals against average before being traded to the Golden Knights late in the year.

"I don't know. All I know is it's going to be fun playing them," Lehner told media after Saturday's game. "They're a very good hockey team and I have a lot of respect for them, the whole organization... but I think I really like it here (with Vegas), we're a great hockey team."

He started two of Vegas’ three round-robin games, potentially indicating that he could be in line to start against Corey Crawford and his former Blackhawks teammates when the Western Conference Quarterfinals get underway.