Ryan Carpenter

Reports: Blackhawks Trade Ryan Carpenter to Calgary Flames for Draft Pick

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Reports: Blackhawks trade Carpenter to Calgary Flames originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks are trading Ryan Carpenter to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2024, according to multiple reports.

Carpenter, 31, has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 59 games for the Blackhawks this season. More notably, he ranked third on the team in hits (123) and first among forwards in ice time on the penalty kill (128:14).

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Carpenter is in the final year of a three-year contract that carries a $1 million cap hit and likely wasn't going to be back after this season, so the Blackhawks were wise in trading him even though the return wasn't much.

Carpenter is a nice depth piece for a Stanley Cup contender like the Flames, who are as deep as anyone in the league. He can win faceoffs, kill penalties and isn't afraid to get physical or go to the dirty areas.

The Blackhawks are now slated to have 17 picks in the 2023 and 2024 NHL Drafts combined.

Sports

28 mins ago

What the Fleury, Carpenter Deals Mean for the Blackhawks

31 mins ago

Top Cubs Prospect Brennen Davis Leaves Spring Game After HBP

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Ryan CarpenterChicago Blackhawks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us