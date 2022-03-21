Reports: Blackhawks Trade Ryan Carpenter to Calgary Flames for Draft Pick

Reports: Blackhawks trade Carpenter to Calgary Flames originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks are trading Ryan Carpenter to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2024, according to multiple reports.

Carpenter, 31, has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 59 games for the Blackhawks this season. More notably, he ranked third on the team in hits (123) and first among forwards in ice time on the penalty kill (128:14).

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Carpenter is in the final year of a three-year contract that carries a $1 million cap hit and likely wasn't going to be back after this season, so the Blackhawks were wise in trading him even though the return wasn't much.

Carpenter is a nice depth piece for a Stanley Cup contender like the Flames, who are as deep as anyone in the league. He can win faceoffs, kill penalties and isn't afraid to get physical or go to the dirty areas.

The Blackhawks are now slated to have 17 picks in the 2023 and 2024 NHL Drafts combined.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.