Blackhawks Sign Depth Forward Colin Blackwell to 2-Year Contract

The Blackhawks have signed depth forward Colin Blackwell to a two-year contract, the team announced Wednesday. His cap hit is $1.2 million.

Blackwell, 29, accumulated 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 39 games for the Seattle Kraken last season before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he compiled three points (two goals, one assist) in 19 games. He also had one goal and one assist in seven postseason contests.

Blackwell is a 5-foot-9, 190-pound right-handed shot forward who can play center or wing. He's likely to log bottom-six minutes and play on the penalty kill in Chicago.

Blackwell's best NHL season came in 2020-21 when he recorded a career-high in goals (12), assists (10), points (22) and average time on ice (14:00) with the New York Rangers.

Blackwell has racked up 52 points (25 goals, 27 assists) in 138 career NHL games across four seasons with four different teams. He was originally taken in the seventh round (No. 194 overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft by San Jose but didn't sign his first NHL contract until 2018 with the Nashville Predators.

