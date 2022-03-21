Reports: Blackhawks Are Trading Marc-Andre Fleury to Minnesota Wild

Reports: Hawks are trading Marc-Andre Fleury to Minnesota originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Marc-Andre Fleury is on the move.

The Blackhawks are reportedly trading the reigning Vezina Trophy winner to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a conditional second-round pick that could turn into a first if Minnesota reaches the Western Conference Final and Fleury accounts for four wins or more in the first two rounds, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

Fleury reunites in Minnesota with GM Bill Guerin, who won a Stanley Cup together with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009.

