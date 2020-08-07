Report: Dale Tallon Out as GM of Florida Panthers

After the Florida Panthers fell in four games to the New York Islanders in the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs qualifying round, the team has reportedly decided to move on from general manager Dale Tallon.

Tallon, who has been with the Panthers organization since 2010, will be removed from his role as G.M. after the postseason defeat, according to Fox Sports Midwest’s Andy Strickland:

Tallon had previously served as the general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks, having been in that role from 2005 to 2009. He was at the helm when the Blackhawks drafted Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in successive NHL drafts, and also executed the trade that brought winger Patrick Sharp to the organization. He was also the G.M. that brought in Marian Hossa, signing him to a 12-year contract.

During the 2009 offseason, Tallon was moved into an advisory role after he failed to send qualifying offers to restricted free agents before the league’s deadline. Stan Bowman was then promoted to general manager, while Tallon remained with the organization for one more season before accepting a job in Florida.

Tallon’s Panthers made the playoffs on numerous occasions, and he never lost his connection to Chicago, as he traded for several former Blackhawks players and even hired former Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville prior to the 2019-20 season.

After their elimination by the Islanders, the Panthers will take a hard look at the club’s hockey operations department after missing the playoffs for four consecutive seasons, including this year’s qualifying round exit.