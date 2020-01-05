Red Wings vs. Blackhawks: Robin Lehner Out as Chicago Begins Homestand

The Chicago Blackhawks will kick off a four-game homestand Sunday night against the Detroit Red Wings, but they’ll do so without goaltender Robin Lehner, as the netminder will miss the game with a knee injury.

Lehner suffered the injury during Thursday’s loss against the Vancouver Canucks, and did not practice with the team on Saturday.

The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Kevin Lankinen from the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs on Saturday on an emergency basis, and he will serve as Corey Crawford’s backup in Sunday’s game.

Outside of Thursday’s loss to the Canucks, Lehner has been on a roll of late, posting a 6-2-0 record in his last eight starts. He had started the Blackhawks’ last four games, including three straight victories, during that stretch.

Meanwhile Crawford hasn’t played since he was removed from a Dec. 23 game against the New Jersey Devils. He has posted a 3.20 goals against average and a .905 save percentage so far this season, but has a disappointing 6-11-2 record in 20 total appearances.

According to The Athletic’s Scott Powers, the Blackhawks won’t make any other lineup changes, as Dylan Sikura will remain in the lineup and Alex Nylander will once again be a healthy scratch.

Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m.