Dominik Kubalik

Rangers Score 5 Third Period Goals, Blow Out Blackhawks at United Center

The Blackhawks have now lost seven of their last eight games

By James Neveau

Artemi Panarin celebrates a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 19: Artemi Panarin #10 and Tony DeAngelo #77 of the New York Rangers celebrate after Panarin scored against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period at the United Center on February 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The New York Rangers exploded for five third period goals on Wednesday night, beating the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 at the United Center.

Dominik Kubalik scored a pair of goals for the Blackhawks, reaching 25 tallies on the season, and Drake Caggiula scored his seventh of the season, but it wasn’t enough as the Blackhawks lost for the seventh time in their last eight games.

Pavel Buchnevich scored the go-ahead goal for the Rangers early in the third period, and Ryan Strome, Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad all added tallies of their own to help the Rangers in their quest to get back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Local

Secondhand smoke 3 hours ago

Controversy Arises Over Secondhand Smoke Accusations in Waukegan

Pete Buttigieg 6 hours ago

Buttigieg to Trump: My Marriage Never Involved ‘Hush Money to a Porn Star’

It was a rough night for Robin Lehner in the net for the Blackhawks, as he gave up six goals on 41 shots on goal.

After Filip Chytil scored early in the first period to give the Rangers the lead, the Blackhawks kept firing away at Igor Shesterkin before finally breaking through early in the second period. Duncan Keith notched his 500th career assist as he hit a perfect slap pass across the ice to Kubalik, who hammered home a shot to tie up the game at 1-1.

The game remained tied until the third period, when Buchnevich and Strome scored two goals in 90 seconds to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead. Kubalik scored again six minutes into the frame to trim the New York lead to a goal, but the Rangers would score three more times before the end of the game to give themselves the blowout victory.

The Blackhawks will be back in action on Friday night when they battle the Nashville Predators at the United Center.

This article tagged under:

Dominik KubalikChicago BlackhawksArtemi PanarinNew York Rangers
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us