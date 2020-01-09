Predators Goalie Pekka Rinne Scores Goal in Game vs. Blackhawks

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne got the win on Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, but he achieved another feat that only 11 players have achieved in the history of the NHL.

In the closing seconds of the game, Rinne collected the puck behind the Nashville net and flung it down the ice, and it ended up sliding into the empty net at the other side, giving him a goal in a 5-2 Nashville victory:

According to Pro Hockey Reference, Rinne is just the 12th goaltender in NHL history to be credited with a goal. He is the first to achieve the feat since Mike Smith did it for the Arizona Coyotes during the 2013-14 season.

Rinne is only the seventh goalie in NHL history to be credited with a shot on goal on the play, as the other seven goals scored by goalies came after miscues by opposing players.

Only two goaltenders have been credited with multiple goals in their careers. Former New Jersey Devils netminder Martin Brodeur scored three of them, and Ron Hextall of the Philadelphia Flyers scored two, including one in postseason play.