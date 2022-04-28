Podcast: Why the Blackhawks Hired Jeff Greenberg as Associate GM

Podcast: Why Hawks hired Jeff Greenberg as associate GM originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis, and James Neveau discuss the hiring of Chicago Cubs' Jeff Greenberg as an associate general manager. What is Greenberg's background, and what will his exact role be with the organization moving forward? The guys also talk about Jonathan Toews' comments on the rebuild, his future, and more. Plus, Joey Zakrzewski joins the show to recap Rockford's AHL season and preview their Calder Cup Playoffs.

1:05 - Background on Greenberg and what his role will be

17:00 - Is there a downside to the Greenberg hire?

20:45 - Takeaways from Toews' de-facto exit interview

35:20 - Joey Zakrzewski joins the show to recap Rockford's season, preview playoffs

