Podcast: Troy Murray on His New Role as Blackhawks TV Color Analyst

Podcast: Troy Murray on his new role as Hawks TV color analyst

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Troy Murray joins Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau to talk about his new role as a television color analyst. Murray also provides an update on his health and discusses what it will be like to return to TV for the first time in two decades, trying to develop on-air chemistry with Chris Vosters, his thoughts on the Blackhawks’ rebuild and much more.

1:20 - Thoughts on Blackhawks naming Troy Murray and Patrick Sharp as new TV color analysts

5:25 - Murray provides an update on his health

6:40 - Murray on returning to TV, where he started his media career in 1999

10:00 - Murray on trying to develop on-air chemistry with Chris Vosters and Colby Cohen

19:15 - Murray on serving as a trusting voice for fans during the Blackhawks' rebuild

