Blackhawks Talk

Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Takeaways From GM Kyle Davidson's First NHL Trade Deadline

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: Takeaways from Davidson's first trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis introduce a new voice by adding James Neveau to the family.

The three of them recap Kyle Davidson's first trade deadline as an NHL general manager, the return he got for Marc-Andre Fleury, Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas' comments about a leaked report and much more.

This article tagged under:

Blackhawks TalkChicago BlackhawksKyle Davidson
