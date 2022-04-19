NHL Awards

Podcast: NHL Awards Discussion: Who Will Win Hart and Norris Trophy?

By Charlie Roumeliotis

NHL awards discussion: Who will win Hart, Norris Trophy? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau dive into some NHL awards discussion after Roman Josi and Johnny Gaudreau led their respective teams to recent wins over Chicago. Who's the front-runner for the Hart Trophy? Is Josi or Cale Makar the favorite to win the Norris Trophy? Which coach deserves to win the Jack Adams? Plus, predictions on who will win the Calder Trophy and Vezina Trophy.

1:40 - Who should be the Calder Trophy front-runner?

7:25 - Which coach deserves the Jack Adams Award?

15:30 - Who will win the Norris Trophy: Roman Josi or Cale Makar? 

22:37 - Is the Vezina Trophy Igor Shesterkin's to lose?

25:15 - Breaking down the Hart Trophy candidates, and who should be among the three finalists?

